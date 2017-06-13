Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

If you’re wondering what the ICC Champions Trophy is — and why it has its very own Google doodle, complete with an interactive game, on Google’s desktop and mobile home page — then you must not know cricket.

Currently being played out in the UK’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Sophia Gardens and The Oval, this year’s International Cricket Council championship tournament includes teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

To celebrate the occasion, Google pulled together a team of engineers, sound designers, an art director and production staff to create the ICC Champions Trophy doodle and cricket-inspired video game.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

We know that cricket is loved worldwide, so we wanted to make sure our Doodle works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. We kept the file size fly-sized, and the result is our smallest interactive Doodle ever — even snail networks can load it in seconds.

The Google Doodle team shared the following early animation drafts that led to today’s final design:

Once players start the interactive game, they have the option to share the game on social feeds or send a link to it via email. The doodle leads to a search for “ICC Champions Trophy 2017,” and, oddly enough, it’s only being displayed on the US home page right now.