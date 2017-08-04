If you’re an SEO, odds are good that you live and breathe inside the Google Search Console every day. The good news is that Google is about to significantly upgrade the Search Console with an extensive redesign to better serve you.

As reported by Barry Schwartz on Search Engine Land, Google’s new Search Console will:

Provide more actionable insights

Offer better support of your organizational workflow, and

Enable faster feedback loops between you and Google.

Want to learn more about how Google interacts with your site and content or about its algorithms, ranking factors and other components of Google’s “black box?” Attend the AMA With Google Search session at SMX East, where Googlers – including members of the Search Console team – answer your questions about SEO and related issues. This popular panel is always lively and informative, and a great way to get direct answers from Google insiders.

Other deep dives at SMX East related to the rich features of the new Google Search Console include:

All Google Manual Penalties Explained – Former senior Google Search Quality team member Kasper Szymanski explains Google manual penalties, their impact on your website and how to deal with them swiftly and successfully.

AMP: Do Or Die? – Google insists that implementing AMP is crucial for anyone with a large mobile audience, but how do we know it’s not just another folly that will quietly die like many other failed Google initiatives? You’ll hear a spirited debate on the merits of AMP from John Shehata Vice President, SEO of mega-publisher Conde Nast, Aleyda Solis International SEO Consultant from Orainti and Adam Young CEO & Founder, Event Tickets Center.

Migration Best-Practices: Successfully Relaunching Your Website – Bastian Grimm, Director Organic Search at Peak Ace and a renowned expert for large scale, international SEO will offer hands-on advice on how you should plan your relaunch as well as how to avoid the most common problems that arise when making major changes to your site.

SMX East features more than 50 sessions, including a full day of the Learn with Google classroom where product experts will be on hand to share best practices around Search, Display, and Analytics. Click here to view the full agenda for SMX East.

See you in New York!

Ready for deep immersion into all things SEO, including extensive networking with some of your savviest peers? Don’t delay – register for SMX East now.