International Women’s Day Google doodle spotlights women who made their mark on history
In addition to today's doodle honoring women, Google's home page also includes a link to its #HerVoiceIsMyVoice YouTube video.
To celebrate International Women’s Day 2017, Google has pulled 13 of its past doodles honoring women. The collection highlights females through history who pushed the boundaries and contributed to the advancement of women — and men — in extraordinary ways.
“Our slideshow Doodle features a little girl whose grandmother tells her the best bedtime story ever: the tale of her favorite historical heroine,” says the Google Doodle Blog post.
Google says all of the women in today’s doodle have been featured previously on one of its home pages, but often only in their country of origin, “Today, we’re taking the opportunity to share their stories with everyone.”
Showcased on Google’s US home page and all of its international homepages, today’s doodle spotlights 13 different women who have contributed to history, from civil rights activist Ida B. Well to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Egypt’s first female pilot Lotfia El Nadi and the first Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics, Halet Çambel.
The doodle links to a search for “International Women’s Day,” and the search results include a carousel of images featuring the 13 women.
In addition to today’s doodle, Google also shared a link on its home page to the following #HerVoiceIsMyVoice YouTube video:
Here are the 13 original images that make up the today’s International Women’s Day doodle:
Ada Lovelace
Lina Bo Bardi
Cecilia Grierson
Rukmini Devi
Frida Kahlo
Halet Çambel
Ida B. Wells
Miriam Makeba
Olga Skorokhodova
Lotfia El Nadi
Sally Ride
Suzanne Lenglen
Lee Tai-young
You can find out more about the women featured in today’s doodle on the Google Doodle Blog: International Women’s Day 2017.
