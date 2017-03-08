Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2017, Google has pulled 13 of its past doodles honoring women. The collection highlights females through history who pushed the boundaries and contributed to the advancement of women — and men — in extraordinary ways.

“Our slideshow Doodle features a little girl whose grandmother tells her the best bedtime story ever: the tale of her favorite historical heroine,” says the Google Doodle Blog post.

Google says all of the women in today’s doodle have been featured previously on one of its home pages, but often only in their country of origin, “Today, we’re taking the opportunity to share their stories with everyone.”

Showcased on Google’s US home page and all of its international homepages, today’s doodle spotlights 13 different women who have contributed to history, from civil rights activist Ida B. Well to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Egypt’s first female pilot Lotfia El Nadi and the first Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics, Halet Çambel.

The doodle links to a search for “International Women’s Day,” and the search results include a carousel of images featuring the 13 women.

In addition to today’s doodle, Google also shared a link on its home page to the following #HerVoiceIsMyVoice YouTube video:

Here are the 13 original images that make up the today’s International Women’s Day doodle:

Ada Lovelace

Lina Bo Bardi

Cecilia Grierson

Rukmini Devi

Frida Kahlo

Halet Çambel

Ida B. Wells

Miriam Makeba

Olga Skorokhodova

Lotfia El Nadi

Sally Ride

Suzanne Lenglen

Lee Tai-young

You can find out more about the women featured in today’s doodle on the Google Doodle Blog: International Women’s Day 2017.