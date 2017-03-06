Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s Google doodle marks the 37th anniversary of the Komodo National Park, located in West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Originally created to provide a safe harbor for the 5,700 Komodo dragons that live there, Google says the park’s wildlife inhabitants are far-ranging.

“In addition to the Timor deer, which is the main source of food for the Komodo dragon, the islands are also the habitat for 72 species of birds, such as the yellow-crested cockatoo,” reports the Google Doodle Blog, “Thousands of fish species swim in the surrounding waters, as well as sea turtles, dolphins, and whales.”

The Komodo Dragon Park doodle doubles as an interactive quiz that takes users through a series of five true-false questions.

At the end of the quiz, instead of linking to a single specific search related to the doodle (like most Google doodles), users are offered four different questions about the Komodo dragon that lead to corresponding search results.

The art for the doodle was created by Alyssa Winans, Diana Tran and Kevin Laughlin. Engineering staff included Jonathan Shneier and Mark Ivey, and My-Linh Le handled production.

In addition to the doodle, Google shared the following images and Komodo facts on its Doodle blog:

“Like sharks, Komodo dragon teeth are replaceable.”

“Komodo dragons have flexible skulls.”

“Komodo dragons are related to snakes.”