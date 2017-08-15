Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads is currently rolling out customizable, color-coded labels globally over the next few weeks.

As in AdWords, labels can be applied at the campaign, ad group, ad and keyword levels to aid in account management and analysis. Any item can have as many as 50 labels associated with it.

Users can add and edit labels from a new labels menu that appears in the various levels in their accounts in the web interface. Additionally, new labels reports are available in the Dimensions tab.

Labels used in AdWords campaigns can also port over when importing campaigns from Google and can also be managed with the Bing Ads API.

Support for labels is among several updates to Bing Ads Editor for Windows (version 11.13). There is now a Shared Library for labels from which users can quickly apply labels to multiple campaigns or other entities.

Bing Ads says labels support will be coming soon to the Mac version of Editor.