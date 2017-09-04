Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has traded out its usual logo with a doodle to mark the Labor Day holiday.

The Google doodlers behind today’s doodle took their lead from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) murals produced during the 1930s. Created in 1935, the historic WPA was a federal program providing economic relief for US citizens suffering during the Great Depression.

According to WPAMurals.com, WPA founded The Federal Art Project under President Franklin D. Roosevelt in an attempt to employ artists during The Great Depression. The WPA Murals website says The Federal Art Project created more than 5,000 jobs for artists that resulted in over 225,000 works of public art.

To mark the holiday, the Google Doodle Blog notes, while Labor Day is a welcome day off for many, the holiday has deeper roots than barbecues, parades and picnics:

“After a worker strike in the 19th century, Labor Day was created to honor workers and give them a day of rest. It became a federal holiday in 1894.”

Search Engine Land wishes all of our readers a hopefully well-spent, relaxing Labor Day as summer edges to a close.