We all know the Google mobile first index is coming soon, probably in the next few months or so. To prepare, it seems like Google is encouraging webmasters to go responsive with their web sites.

Google has just published a how-to on moving your m-dot site to responsive. The techniques are pretty basic but it is an excellent reminder that while Google supports many mobile implementations, they do recommend responsive. In fact, Google has recommended that if you are switching to responsive, do it before the mobile first rollout.

Here are the steps Google wrote to move from m-dot to responsive: