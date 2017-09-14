Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Leading up to the mobile-first index, Google has some advice
Want to take your mobile site from an m-dot to responsive? Here is how Google recommends you do it.
We all know the Google mobile first index is coming soon, probably in the next few months or so. To prepare, it seems like Google is encouraging webmasters to go responsive with their web sites.
Google has just published a how-to on moving your m-dot site to responsive. The techniques are pretty basic but it is an excellent reminder that while Google supports many mobile implementations, they do recommend responsive. In fact, Google has recommended that if you are switching to responsive, do it before the mobile first rollout.
Here are the steps Google wrote to move from m-dot to responsive:
- Get your responsive site ready
- Configure 301 redirects on the old mobile URLs to point to the responsive versions (the new pages). These redirects need to be done on a per-URL basis, individually from each mobile URLs to the responsive URLs.
- Remove any mobile-URL specific configuration your site might have, such as conditional redirects or a vary HTTP header.
- As a good practice, setup rel=canonical on the responsive URLs pointing to themselves (self-referential canonicals).
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.