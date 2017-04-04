Join data experts David M. Raab and John Hurley as they describe how Radius and its clients built a network of B2B business and contact information, and how you can create a new data source with unprecedented freshness, accuracy, and coverage.

Attend this webinar and learn:

how to measure – and improve — your current data quality.

how network data creates better information at lower cost.

why data networks yield better results as they grow.

ways that network data can improve your own sales and marketing programs.

Register today for “What Shape Is Your Customer Data In? New strategies to keep contact data fresh and accurate,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Radius.