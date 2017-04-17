So you want to win in local search this year? Yep, so do millions of small- and medium-sized businesses. And so do all those huge national chains with thousands of locations scattered across the country. Competition in local search is incredibly fierce.

Fortunately, about three dozen of the world’s smartest local SEOs have come together again to share their wisdom in the 2017 Local Search Rankings Survey, which was published last week week. It’s an in-depth look at what the experts believe is driving local SEO wins across all kinds of different industries — a must-read for everyone who cares about local search.

On the new episode of Marketing Land Live, we take a high-level look at the survey with its organizer, Darren Shaw. We talk about the changing role of links and citations, plus the increased importance of reviews to local SEO success. We also discuss the different ranking factors in play between the “local packs” and regular, local organic search results, as well as the changing nature of local search behavior and how it impacts local SEO.

This week’s show runs 38 minutes. You can listen here or use the link below to subscribe via your favorite podcast service.

We invite you to subscribe via iTunes or Google Play Podcasts.

Show Notes

Just released: 2017 Local Search Ranking Factors survey results

Announcing the 2017 Local Search Ranking Factors Survey Results

The Difference-Making Local Ranking Factor of 2020

Thanks for listening! We’ll be back next week with another episode of Marketing Land Live.

[This story originally appeared on Marketing Land.]