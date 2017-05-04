Paid search, mobile, display/banner ads, and social media advertising lead an expanding group of paid media that are now being managed by paid media campaign management platforms. This report examines the current market for enterprise paid campaign management platforms and the considerations involved in implementing paid media software.

If you are considering licensing an enterprise paid media campaign management platform, this report will help you decide whether or not you need to. It addresses the following questions:

Who are the leading players in enterprise paid media campaign management platforms?

What capabilities do enterprise paid media campaign management platforms provide?

Does my company need a paid media campaign management platform?

How much does a paid media campaign management platform cost?

