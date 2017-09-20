Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Virtually every marketing automation platform provides three core capabilities: email marketing, website visitor tracking and a central marketing database. From there, vendors begin to differentiate by providing additional tools — which may be included in the base price or premium-priced — that offer advanced functionality.

This MarTech Today buyer’s guide compares 14 leading B2B marketing automation platform vendors and includes information on pricing, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

If you’re considering a marketing automation platform, let this report be your guide. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide.”

