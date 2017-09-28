Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Your customers’ own words are more important to your brand than any marketing tagline you can write. More than 90 percent of consumers say they trust recommendations from others — even people they don’t know! — over branded content.

Join Marty Weintraub, founder of aimClear, and Janelle Johnson, VP of demand generation at BirdEye, as they show you how to proactively leverage customer reviews, ratings and social media comments. They’ll share best practices for using positive reviews, as well as how to turn negative user-generated content (UGC) into brand-building opportunities.

Attend this webinar and learn:

tips to capture authentic customer feedback in near-real time.

techniques to effectively share customer feedback on social channels and websites.

proactive steps to use UGC to sell your products and services.

Register today for “Make UGC Your Brand’s Secret Weapon,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Birdeye.

Some opinions expressed in this article may be those of a guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.