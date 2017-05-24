Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Earlier this month, we wrapped up the West Coast edition of MarTech. The conference kicked off with the Stackies, an awards ceremony celebrating exceptional illustrations of marketing technology stacks from companies like Microsoft, Cisco and many more. I also unveiled the 2017 edition of the Marketing Technology Landscape, which now includes a whopping 5,381 solutions, up 40% from last year!

Paul Revere, Red Sox, Clam Chowda and MarTech!

If you missed MarTech in San Francisco, don’t worry! We’re heading back to Boston for the first time since 2014. If you’re passionate about marketing and getting the most from marketing technology, then plan to attend MarTech, October 2-4. Check out my short video invite.

Save $400 by registering now. You’ll get the full MarTech experience: access to conference sessions, networking events, marketing technology vendors in the Expo Hall, event mobile app, hot meals, WiFi and more!

As the martech world continues to expand, MarTech conference is the show to help you sift through the buzzwords, jargon and various advice and connects you with real world martech experts doing incredible work.

P.S. I’ve recently published some round ups from our San Francisco show here and here.

