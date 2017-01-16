Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

Today’s Google doodle marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, highlighting the civil rights leader’s message of unity.

Created by guest artist Keith Mallett, the image features a line of women and men from different backgrounds and cultures with their arms crossed to hold each others’ hands.

From the Google Doodle blog:

Today’s Doodle, by guest artist Keith Mallett, captures one of the major themes of King’s speeches and writing: unity. “All life is interrelated,” he said. “We are all made to live together.” King urged Americans of all races to keep “working toward a world of brotherhood, cooperation, and peace.”

Celebrated on the third Monday of January every year – to align with King’s January 15th birthday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed as a federal holiday on January 20, 1986, but did not pass at state-level by all states until 1991.

The doodle leads to a search for “Martin Luther King Jr. Day” and is being displayed on Google’s U.S. homepage. Here’s the full image:

In my lifetime, King’s words have never felt more relevant and significant. His eloquence and faith in the greater-good continues to be a shining example of what’s possible.