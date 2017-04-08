Today’s Google doodle honors film star Mary Pickford on what would have been the actress’ 125th birthday.

While best known as a leading actress during the silent film era, Pickford was also a director and producer. She co-founded the United Artists film studio, and was an original member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Her long list of accomplishments earned her the title “Queen of the Movies.”

From the Google doodle blog:

She appeared in as many as 50 films per year, and eventually negotiated wages that were equal to half of each of her films’ profits. She went on to demand full creative and financial control of her films, a feat still unheard of to this day.

In addition to her work in film, Google says Pickford sold Liberty Bonds during World War I. She used her connections to create the Motion Picture Relief Fund and is credited with revolutionizing the film industry by creating options for independent film producers to distribute their films outside of the studio system.

The artwork for today’s Mary Pickford doodle borrows from one of the most iconic images of the actress with a cat perched on her shoulder. The doodle leads to a search for “Mary Pickford” and includes a sharing icon.

After winning a Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Coquette in 1929, Pickford was given an honorary Academy Award for lifetime Achievement in 1976.