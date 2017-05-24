Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s consumers research products on the go, using their smartphones to find and choose at which nearby business to make a purchase or eat a meal. Most visit the store they select on the same day.

Yet most marketers can’t – or don’t – optimize their digital presence or measure the impact of their digital campaigns on in-store sales.

On June 6th, join our digital marketing experts as they explore online and offline connections across multiple digital channels. They’ll discuss best practices to drive foot traffic, plus key metrics to measure the impact of digital search marketing, organic search, social media, and ad campaigns on top-line growth.

Register today for “Mobile Marketing vs. In-Store Sales: Help! What’s the Correlation?,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by MomentFeed.