Despite the non-locality of ecommerce, it’s all about local customers for many businesses.

To give them more perspectives, SEO firm Moz has announced this week the integration of Google My Business Insights data with the Professional and Local Premium versions of its Moz Local search.

Moz Local manages local business listings for sites, apps and directories that feed local search engine results. The company says it has over 14,000 customers for Moz Local — including Crate & Barrel, Sears, Reebok and Geico — and manages more than 85,000 business locations across the US, Canada and the UK.

