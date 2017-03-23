Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
How much is a happy customer worth?
[Reminder] Live Webinar: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PST)
In today’s highly analytical marketing world, is it really possible to place a value on customer happiness? Well, yes. And that’s just what we’re going to cover in our upcoming webinar, “The Value of a Happy Customer: Action steps to a great customer experience.”
We’ll hear from customer experience expert Christine Crandell, who will explain why – and how – brands must focus on building positive customer experiences at every digital touchpoint.
Katy Keim of Lithium will then share the results of a new Harris Poll, that quantifies the value of a positive customer experience. In today’s sharing economy, where customers can instantly amplify their experiences, savvy marketers know how – and where – to connect with and build a loyal customer base.
Join us to learn how to build and maintain loyal, happy customers – and deliver positive results to your bottom line.
Register today for “The Value of a Happy Customer: Action steps to a great customer experience,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Lithium.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.