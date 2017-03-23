Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In today’s highly analytical marketing world, is it really possible to place a value on customer happiness? Well, yes. And that’s just what we’re going to cover in our upcoming webinar, “The Value of a Happy Customer: Action steps to a great customer experience.”

We’ll hear from customer experience expert Christine Crandell, who will explain why – and how – brands must focus on building positive customer experiences at every digital touchpoint.

Katy Keim of Lithium will then share the results of a new Harris Poll, that quantifies the value of a positive customer experience. In today’s sharing economy, where customers can instantly amplify their experiences, savvy marketers know how – and where – to connect with and build a loyal customer base.

Join us to learn how to build and maintain loyal, happy customers – and deliver positive results to your bottom line.

Register today for “The Value of a Happy Customer: Action steps to a great customer experience,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Lithium.