Google launched a new Google Earth for the web and on Android today, complete with interactive guided tours, 3D images and a new “I’m feeling lucky” feature.

For its newest version of Google Earth, Google partnered with storytellers, scientists and nonprofit organizations to create Voyager, a showcase of interactive guided tours.

Right now, the site has more than 50 tours via Voyager, and Google says it is adding more on a weekly basis. The announcement on the Google Earth Blog listed a sampling of the tours currently available:

Start with Natural Treasures from BBC Earth, and journey to six habitats — from islands to mountains to jungles — and learn about the unique and thrilling wildlife in each. Then head to Gombe National Park in Tanzania and hear from Jane Goodall about her team’s chimpanzee research and conservation efforts.

The new Google Earth also includes an “I’m feeling lucky” button that will randomly surface an image and information for 20,000 different locations curated by the Google Earth team.

Another new features includes a 3D button that shows any place from any angle.

Also, users can share postcard images of specific Google Earth views: “When you find a view that leaves you breathless or inspires a fond memory, share a Postcard of your exact view with your friends and family. They can click the link to jump right to where you were (virtually) standing.”

Google says the latest version of Google Earth has been two years in the making, and while it’s currently available only on Chrome and Android, it’s expected to roll out on iOS and other browsers in the near future.