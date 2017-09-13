A new ranking study done by Stone Temple Consulting on the importance of links has just been released. The study shows clearly how links are as powerful as ever for ranking in the Google search results.

The study used several models to illustrate why links remain a powerful ranking factor and compared them to the two previous studies the company ran. The tests were done on the same 6,000 queries used in all three studies, so the researchers were able to show how there were no marked changes in the impact of links in the past few years.

In short, the detailed study explains why links are just as important as they were a few years ago and the authors detail why they think links will continue to be important in the foreseeable future.