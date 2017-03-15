Stone Temple Consulting has published a new study supporting Google’s claim that it doesn’t use Chrome browser data for discovering new URLs for its search index.

The test was pretty simple: They created a “couple of pages that Google didn’t know about,” then they had “a bunch of people visit those pages from a Chrome browser.” They then waited to see if GoogleBot would visit the page to do a full crawl of the content, and GoogleBot never showed up.

Eric Enge, the CEO of Stone Temple Consulting, said the results showed “Googlebot never came to visit either page in the test… This is a remarkable result. Google has access to an enormous amount of data from Chrome, and it’s hard to believe that they don’t use it in some fashion.”