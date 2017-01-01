Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

Google is welcoming in 2017 by letting loose its celebratory balloon drop from yesterday’s doodle.

The New Year’s Day 2017 doodle is a follow up to the New Year’s Eve doodle Google posted yesterday – an image of balloons waiting to be dropped.

Today’s doodle leads to a search for “New Year’s Day 2017,” and includes the usual sharing icon to post the image in social feeds or send via email.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

Cheers to a new year! As 2017 makes its debut, we celebrate new beginnings and set our resolutions. Here’s to another year of exploring, learning, and growing!

Here are both doodles as they appeared over the past two days:

New Year’s Eve 2017 Google Doodle



New Year’s Day 2017 Google Doodle

Search Engine Land wishes all its readers a Happy New Year!