AdWords advertisers can now schedule imports of offline conversions into AdWords on a regular basis.

Google introduced offline conversion importing in AdWords in 2013. Advertisers set up offline conversion events — qualified leads, closed sales and so on — from ad clicks or calls to optimize campaigns based on impact through the entire sales funnel.

Once the offline conversions are set up in AdWords, advertisers can upload a or link to a file in AdWords or send the data through the AdWords API.

To take advantage of the new scheduling capability, advertisers using imported conversions will need to use Google Sheets or link to a file over HTTPS or SFTP.

To get it set up in AdWords, go to Tools > Conversions, and then click Uploads from the menu on the left and follow the steps. Uploads can be scheduled to import daily or weekly.

Last June, Google launched a native conversion syncing solution for Salesforce users.