Over the past few weeks, users have spotted a new ad label on Google search ads. Instead of a solid green background, the new label has a green outline and white background.

Sightings have increased rapidly over the past several days, and Search Engine Land has received confirmation from Google that the new look is now rolling out globally.

“We routinely test potential improvements to the look and feel of our search results page. After experimenting with a new search ad label with a green outline, we’ve decided to roll it out. The new ad label is more legible and continues to make our results page easier to read for our users with clear indication of our ad labeling,“ a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land on Wednesday.

Google has a long history of testing new labeling for ads in the search results. The solid green label lived a relatively short life, however. It rolled out globally in June of 2016. At the time, Google said the switch from a bright yellow background to green was intended to streamline the number of colors on the page, particularly for mobile. Google had also stressed that its testing indicated the color change had no bearing on consumers’ ability to distinguish ads from organic listings on the page. Similar testing this time around is said to have shown the same result.

The new green-outlined version was first reported on January 24 in the UK and has been steadily showing in more countries since that time. The transition will likely take several days to complete, so don’t be surprised if you are still seeing the green background label.

Expect an update of our visual history of Google’s ad labeling soon.