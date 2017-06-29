Google Analytics is a treasure trove of data, but how should you use it?

This week, startup PaveAI is releasing a new AI-powered platform that it says is the first to turn Google Analytics data into news you can use.

This is the San Francisco-based company’s second version of the platform. An earlier implementation, released last year, did not utilize AI and primarily turned Google Analytics data into English.

By contrast, this release recommends specific actions to increase leads and revenue, employing statistical models to determine which recommendations will improve ROI.

