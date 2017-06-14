Pinterest wants to do for visual search what Google has done for text search.

Since assembling a small team to develop computer-vision technology in 2014, the search-slash-social platform — where each month 175 million people organize, share and, increasingly, find ideas ranging from food recipes to interior design to outfits to tattoos — has been working on ways to make images searchable like text. Its work has evolved from picking out images that look alike to identifying objects within images to converting images into search queries to, most recently, targeting ads based on images.

