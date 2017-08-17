Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Pinterest now lets people zoom in on pins, has redesigned visual search icon
Users no longer have to be signed in to Pinterest to use its visual search Chrome extension.
Tim Peterson on August 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm
Pinterest continues to try to make it easier for people to use its visual search engine.
Now Pinterest users can zoom in on pins when using its mobile app. Pinterest has also made the option to search individual objects within a pin more obvious and opened up its Chrome browser extension to people who don’t have a Pinterest account, the company announced on Wednesday.
[Read the full article on Marketing Land.]
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.