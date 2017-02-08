Kick off each Monday with the best news and ideas in social media.
Pinterest’s Lens app turns your phone’s camera into a search bar
Tim Peterson on February 8, 2017 at 1:55 pm
Pinterest is bringing search to the real world.
On Wednesday, the social-network-slash-search-engine introduced Lens, a mobile app that uses the phone’s camera to recognize physical objects and pull related items on Pinterest. The company announced other new features that extend search beyond the query bar on Pinterest, such as a new way to find products to purchase. To read more about the news, check out the original article on Marketing Land.
