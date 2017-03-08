A month after Pinterest teased how it will bring its visual search engine to the real world, the social network/search engine is extending its ability to turn images into search queries across the wider web.

On Tuesday, Pinterest began updating its browser extensions so that people can click on an image on any web page and be shown related pins from Pinterest. The browser extension’s search results will not include ads, according to a Pinterest spokesperson.

For now, the visual search feature is only available through Pinterest’s Chrome extension, but the company plans to eventually add it to its extensions for other browsers. To learn more about how the browser extension works, check out the original story on Marketing Land.

In the meantime, here’s a GIF showing the extension in action.