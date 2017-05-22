Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

The Google news was fast and furious last week, with numerous announcements coming from its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2017. The latest episode of our Marketing Land Live podcast offers a look back at some of the bigger announcements that will impact online marketers.

Much of the focus was on Google Assistant, the company’s smart/virtual assistant that originally powered Google Home devices and has since expanded to Android phones and — as of last week — the iPhone, too. Google made a number of updates to Assistant’s capabilities, including an interesting tie-in with yet another new Google product called Google Lens. That’s an AI-powered visual search tool that turns your smartphone camera into a pretty powerful search box.

We have audio explaining these new developments directly from last Wednesday’s Google I/O keynote, featuring Google CEO Sundar Pichai, along with Scott Huffman and Rishi Chandra.

This episode runs a little more than 15 minutes. You can listen here or use the link below to subscribe via your favorite podcast service.

[This article originally appeared on Marketing Land.]