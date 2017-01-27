Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

According to McKinsey and Forrester, an integrated marketing analytics approach can free up 15-20% of marketing spend while driving higher campaign conversions. But, with four out of five marketing organizations struggling to merge their data points, it’s clear that marketers still have many questions about how to get there.

Join Cardinal Path’s David Booth and IBM’s Andrew Douglas to learn the right ingredients and best practices to get integrated marketing analytics right, so you can achieve your business goals in 2017. Attend this webcast and learn:

Tips for data-driven optimization across channels and campaigns.

Why connected data drives better performance and business impact.

How to allocate budget resources more efficiently at scale.

Register today for “Integrated Marketing Analytics: Creating a single source of data truth,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Datorama.