Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Voice search now accounts for 20% of queries on Google’s mobile app and Android devices. Inbound call volume is continuing to increase even as messaging apps and chatbots become more popular. Facebook expects 37 billion call conversions by 2019, as social media’s share of mobile calls to businesses explodes.

These trends are enabling digital marketers to extract, attribute, and integrate inbound data like never before. The results are better lead qualification, more effective budget allocation, and improved tracking of the buyer’s journey across campaigns.

Join our digital marketing experts as they explore trends driving inbound calls, and how marketers can leverage them to ramp up multichannel campaign results.

Register today for “Track, Qualify & Convert Your Leads: Using Call and SMS Data to Drive New Customers,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by CallRail.