Today’s Google doodle honors American Indian rights activist Richard Oakes.

The illustration spotlights Oakes among three US locations that impacted his life — the Akwesasne reservation on the Canada-New York border where Oakes grew up; Alcatraz Island where he organized his most powerful protest; and Pit River, where he helped the Pit River Tribe fight for their land in Northern California.

“Over his time as an activist, he fought peacefully for freedom, justice, and the right of American Indians to have control over their lands,” writes the Google doodle team on its blog.

Google notes Oakes’ activism and “passion for empowerment through education” was a catalyst for one of the first American Indian studies programs in the US.

The doodle leads to a search for “Richard Oakes activist” and includes the usual sharing icon to post the image on social pages or send via email.