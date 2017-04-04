Every two years, Search Engine Land updates our Periodic Table Of SEO Success Factors. It’s that time again, and we’re inviting our readers to help us with the process.

The goal of the table is to cover the broad factors of search engine optimization that people should focus on. That means it’s not about trying to list all 200 Google ranking factors or its 10,000 subfactors in detail. It’s not about trying to advise if keywords should go at the beginning or end of an HTML title tag. It’s not about whether or not a Facebook Like is counted for a ranking boost.

Instead, the table is designed to broadly guide both people new to or experienced with SEO into general areas of importance. Title tags are generally important. Think about them. Social sharing is often generally seen as good for SEO. Aim for that, without worrying about the specific network. If you want to understand more about the philosophy of the table, read our post from when the last update happened in 2015.

To update the table, we’re running a survey. This lists all of the factors on the current table, plus a few new ones we think should be included. We’d like our readers to tell us how important they think each factor should be. For new factors, there’s an opportunity to offer some additional feedback about whether they should be included. There’s also the ability to leave general feedback about the table overall.

Be forewarned. The survey is long, encompassing about 40 factors spread across eight pages. It’ll probably take five to 10 minutes to complete. Everything on it is optional. You don’t have to answer all the questions, if you feel uncertain about some of them.

Still interested in taking the survey? I hope so — it really helps the editors in compiling the chart. To take it, please find it here:

Click Here To Take The SEO Success Factors Survey

Thanks!