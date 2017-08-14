Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search marketers save $400 on SMX East until this Saturday!
Your search for actionable SEM and SEO tactics stops here. Join thousands of marketers at the largest search marketing conference on the East Coast — Search Engine Land’s SMX East, October 24–26, 2017, in New York City.
Register today for an All Access Pass and pay the super early bird rate of $1,795 — that’s a whopping $400 off on-site rates! You’ll get the total SMX experience:
- Industry-leading speakers
- Exceptional networking
- Actionable tactics you’ll immediately put to use
- Vendor demos and solutions
- WiFi, meals and snacks!
P.S. These are the lowest-priced tickets for SMX East you’ll ever get your hands on. Hurry, super early bird rates expire this Saturday!
Some opinions expressed in this article may be those of a guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.