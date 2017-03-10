Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Android ice sculpture, AMP team & cloud balloons
Barry Schwartz on March 10, 2017 at 10:00 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google line:
Source: Instagram
Google cloud balloons:
Source: Twitter
Google AMP team:
Source: Twitter
Interesting Google hammock:
Source: Instagram
Android ice sculpture:
Source: Twitter
