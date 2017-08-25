Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Android Oreo statue, Google Dance Tokyo & razor scooters
Barry Schwartz on August 25, 2017 at 9:03 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Dance Tokyo t-shirts:
Source: Twitter
The new Android Oreo statue at the Google campus:
Source: Google+
Google razor scooters:
Source: Instagram
Google staircase:
Source: Instagram
Google indoor putting green:
Source: Instagram
