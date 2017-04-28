Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Bing body painting, Google airplane seat room & hallway race track
Barry Schwartz on April 28, 2017 at 9:33 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google meeting room that looks like an airplane:
Source: Instagram
Bing body painting:
Source: Twitter
Google indoor hallway race track:
Source: Instagram
Google fred fish mug:
Source: Twitter
Google android rusty helmet:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.