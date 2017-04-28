Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google meeting room that looks like an airplane:



Source: Instagram

Bing body painting:



Source: Twitter

Google indoor hallway race track:



Source: Instagram

Google fred fish mug:



Source: Twitter

Google android rusty helmet:



Source: Instagram