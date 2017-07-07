Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Bing rounders bats, Google hopscotch & Firefox billboard
Barry Schwartz on July 7, 2017 at 9:14 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Mozilla takes a jab at Google’s Chrome:
Source: Twitter
Google hopscotch:
Source: Instagram
YouTube movie clapper board:
Source: Instagram
Bing rounders bats:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.