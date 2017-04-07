Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google antlers, cloud car & nap hexagons
Barry Schwartz on April 7, 2017 at 9:33 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google antler wall decor:
Source: Instagram
Google nap hexagon:
Source: Twitter
Dylan Schneider performs at Google Fiber office:
Source: Twitter
Google cloud buggy car:
Source: Instagram
