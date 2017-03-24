Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google aquarium bathtub room, hanging bubbles & sports court
Barry Schwartz on March 24, 2017 at 7:46 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google has a aquarium/bathtub room:
Source: Twitter
Google hanging bubble art:
Source: Instagram
Stevens Creek by Google looking lush:
Source: Instagram
Google Munich sports court:
Source: Twitter
Google CD and floppy disc wallpaper:
Source: Instagram
