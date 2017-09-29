Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google balloon statues, a Fiat Polski car & massage chair
Barry Schwartz on September 29, 2017 at 10:10 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Polski Fiat car:
Source: Instagram
Google massage chair:
Source: Instagram
Google balloon statue art:
Source: Instagram
Google Top Contributor summit in Singapore:
Source: Instagram
