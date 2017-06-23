Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google bathtub table, Bing lunchbox & YouTube stairs
Barry Schwartz on June 23, 2017 at 9:21 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google bathtub table:
Source: Instagram
YouTube stair case with a strong message:
Source: Instagram
Google padded room:
Source: Instagram
Bing lunchbox:
Source: Twitter
We're listening.
