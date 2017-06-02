Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google big beach chair, street view cake & game room
Barry Schwartz on June 2, 2017 at 9:35 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google street view 10 year anniversary cake:
Source: Twitter
Google game room with ceiling of chess pieces:
Source: Instagram
Google big beach chair:
Source: Instagram
