Search in Pics: Google bike to work, Dooglers treats & Google’s shhhh wall
Barry Schwartz on May 19, 2017 at 8:53 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google (Dooglers) dog treats:
Source: Instagram
Louis Gray selling Androids:
Source: Twitter
Google’s Shhhh! wall:
Source: Instagram
Google bike to work day:
Source: Instagram
Lucky webmasters do live hangout at GooglePlex with John Mueller:
Source: Twitter
