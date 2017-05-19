Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google (Dooglers) dog treats:



Source: Instagram

Louis Gray selling Androids:



Source: Twitter

Google’s Shhhh! wall:



Source: Instagram

Google bike to work day:



Source: Instagram

Lucky webmasters do live hangout at GooglePlex with John Mueller:



Source: Twitter