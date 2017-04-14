Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google bird nest room, braille business card & real big easter eggs
Barry Schwartz on April 14, 2017 at 9:38 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google easter eggs on logo:
Source: Instagram
Google bird nest room?
Source: Instagram
Google Brazil view:
Source: Instagram
Google braille business card:
Source: Instagram
