Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google Bollywood car, orange tree & indoor bike parking
Barry Schwartz on January 13, 2017 at 8:37 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google Bollywood car:
Source: Twitter
Indoor orange picking at Google:
Source: Instagram
Circular ping pong table at Google:
Source: Instagram
Indoor bike parking:
Source: Google+
Google cloth shop bag:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.