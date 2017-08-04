Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google champagne glass, mouthwash & trees holding up office
Barry Schwartz on August 4, 2017 at 9:36 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google champagne glass:
Source: Twitter
Google mouthwash:
Source: Twitter
Google office held up by trees in Zurich:
Source: Instagram
Google Tiltbrush in action:
Source: Instagram
