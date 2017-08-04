Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google champagne glass:



Source: Twitter

Google mouthwash:



Source: Twitter

Google office held up by trees in Zurich:



Source: Instagram

Google Tiltbrush in action:



Source: Instagram