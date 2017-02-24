Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Search in Pics: Google cigar box guitar, branded airplane head covers & a skateboard
Barry Schwartz on February 24, 2017 at 9:11 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google cigar box guitar:
Source: Instagram
Google Cloud umbrella:
Source: Twitter
Google building blocks:
Source: Instagram
Google skateboard wall art:
Source: Twitter
Google branded airplane seat head covers:
Source: Twitter
