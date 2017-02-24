In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.

Google cigar box guitar:



Source: Instagram

Google Cloud umbrella:



Source: Twitter

Google building blocks:



Source: Instagram

Google skateboard wall art:



Source: Twitter

Google branded airplane seat head covers:



Source: Twitter