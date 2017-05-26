Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Search in Pics: Google drum set, a deep blue room & Google sneakers
Barry Schwartz on May 26, 2017 at 9:45 am
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Google deep blue meeting room:
Source: Twitter
Google elephant march wallpaper:
Source: Instagram
A dog wearing a Google Partners jersey:
Source: Instagram
Google drum set:
Source: Instagram
Google Nike sneakers:
Source: Instagram
We're listening.
